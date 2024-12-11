Vor Biopharma’s (VOR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.50 price objective on the stock.

VOR has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Vor Biopharma from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Vor Biopharma from $10.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.36.

Vor Biopharma Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of VOR stock opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. Vor Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $3.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average of $0.93. The stock has a market cap of $69.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of -0.37.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.40). On average, research analysts predict that Vor Biopharma will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vor Biopharma

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOR. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 81,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 27,597 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 177.0% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 49,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 31,333 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Vor Biopharma by 40.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 165,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 48,017 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Vor Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vor Biopharma

Vor Biopharma Inc operates as a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company. Its lead product is tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), an engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) product candidate that is in phase 1/2 trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.

