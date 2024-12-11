Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial cut shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Teck Resources from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup raised Teck Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $45.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $36.50 and a 52-week high of $55.13. The stock has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.92 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.06.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. Teck Resources had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Teck Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.0895 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 56.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Country Club Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,747,000. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. increased its stake in Teck Resources by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 3.7% during the third quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP now owns 720,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,661,000 after acquiring an additional 25,430 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 2.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,495,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,337,000 after acquiring an additional 165,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,896,000. 78.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

