HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 4,789 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,789 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $5,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 91,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 6,994 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 4,814 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Conagra Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

NYSE:CAG opened at $27.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.31. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $33.24.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07). Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 135.92%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

