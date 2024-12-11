iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) Stock Position Increased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF were worth $5,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 41.8% in the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at $192,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 115.2% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at about $256,000.

Get iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of IHAK opened at $50.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.16 million, a PE ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.55. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $42.45 and a 52-week high of $52.15.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Company Profile

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.