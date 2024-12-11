HighTower Advisors LLC Has $5.08 Million Position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) by 191.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 195,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,312 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF were worth $5,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 53,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

AAAU opened at $26.62 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 12 month low of $19.57 and a 12 month high of $27.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.89.

About Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults located in the UK. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

