HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 6,393 Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.38% of Napco Security Technologies worth $5,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSSC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,504,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,038,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,003,000 after acquiring an additional 540,436 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,102,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,075,000 after acquiring an additional 494,988 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,109,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 488,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,382,000 after acquiring an additional 264,789 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NSSC shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $60.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.14.

Shares of NSSC stock opened at $38.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.62. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.27 and a twelve month high of $58.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.75.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.05). Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 26.43%. The firm had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.76%.

In other news, Director Paul Stephen Beeber sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $26,280.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,681 shares in the company, valued at $99,518.72. This trade represents a 20.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

