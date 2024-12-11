Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $5,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,201,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,489,000 after acquiring an additional 102,206 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in Morningstar by 13.9% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 696,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,115,000 after purchasing an additional 85,098 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Morningstar by 10.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 400,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,814,000 after purchasing an additional 39,263 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 154.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,727,000 after purchasing an additional 194,122 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 272,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,492,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

MORN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Morningstar in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on shares of Morningstar in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.67.

Morningstar stock opened at $357.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $341.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.98. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.51 and a 52-week high of $362.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.01). Morningstar had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The business had revenue of $569.40 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,062 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.22, for a total transaction of $3,219,003.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,738,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,814,431,929.28. This trade represents a 0.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William M. Lyons sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.48, for a total value of $237,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,963.20. This trade represents a 5.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,188 shares of company stock valued at $16,823,772. Company insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

