HighTower Advisors LLC Has $5.01 Million Stock Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,207 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $5,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 801.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $161,000.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VSGX opened at $59.04 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.46 and a 200-day moving average of $58.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.