HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 37,751 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 115.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,751 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 35,808,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,716,467,000 after purchasing an additional 20,861,365 shares during the period. Johns Hopkins University increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 5,290,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $401,328,000 after buying an additional 53,555 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 2,243,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,269,000 after acquiring an additional 49,278 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 40.8% in the third quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,425,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,753,000 after acquiring an additional 413,000 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,199,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,405,000 after acquiring an additional 461,290 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $78.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.35. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.21 and a one year high of $82.63.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

