Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Stake Lessened by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Accel Entertainment worth $5,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACEL. Greenvale Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,848,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,004,000 after acquiring an additional 398,302 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Accel Entertainment by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,331,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,178,000 after purchasing an additional 36,316 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 441,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 394,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after buying an additional 8,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 240,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 17,929 shares in the last quarter. 55.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Accel Entertainment

In other news, insider Derek Harmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $116,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,046.64. This represents a 5.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $292,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 398,135 shares in the company, valued at $4,650,216.80. The trade was a 5.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,128 shares of company stock worth $2,058,523 in the last 90 days. 19.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accel Entertainment Price Performance

Accel Entertainment Profile

Shares of ACEL opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $984.00 million, a PE ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.03. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.37 and a twelve month high of $12.96.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

