HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 133,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,437 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March were worth $5,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 67.1% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the second quarter worth approximately $250,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

PMAR stock opened at $40.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $781.28 million, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.70.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

