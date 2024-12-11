HighTower Advisors LLC Has $5.24 Million Holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,309 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $5,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EQNR. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Equinor ASA in the third quarter valued at about $819,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the third quarter worth about $2,305,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 4.9% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 159,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after buying an additional 23,213 shares during the period. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EQNR opened at $23.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $65.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.84. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $22.15 and a 12-month high of $32.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.00.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $25.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EQNR. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup raised Equinor ASA to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.90.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

