HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 14,333 Shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFB)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFB – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,333 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 4.92% of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF worth $5,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 18,186 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF by 92.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 16,591 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $593,000. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 59,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF Price Performance

Shares of BUFB opened at $32.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $120.04 million, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.20.

Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF Profile

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BUFB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 12 Innovator US Equity Buffer ETFs, which target specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFB was launched on Feb 9, 2022 and is managed by Innovator.

