Centiva Capital LP Has $283,000 Stake in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Free Report) by 195.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,766 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in SIGA Technologies were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies during the third quarter worth $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SIGA Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Get SIGA Technologies alerts:

SIGA Technologies Stock Down 6.8 %

SIGA stock opened at $6.47 on Wednesday. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $12.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.89 and its 200-day moving average is $7.82. The company has a market cap of $461.99 million, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.89.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

SIGA Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.01 million during the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 49.33%. Research analysts anticipate that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.