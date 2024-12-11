Centiva Capital LP Lowers Holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Centiva Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,823 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in Wabash National by 6.7% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,875,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,985,000 after purchasing an additional 117,704 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wabash National by 39.5% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 64,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 18,203 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Wabash National by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 84,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 36,490 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 84.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Wabash National by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 30,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

Wabash National Stock Performance

Shares of WNC stock opened at $20.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.84. Wabash National Co. has a 12-month low of $15.94 and a 12-month high of $30.07. The company has a market capitalization of $878.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). Wabash National had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a positive return on equity of 22.98%. The company had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Wabash National Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.89%.

Wabash National Profile

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

