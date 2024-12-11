The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.54 Million Stake in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2,223.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. 47.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Mizuho cut Red Rock Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Red Rock Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.42.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RRR opened at $49.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.19 and a 1 year high of $63.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.60. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 2.01.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

