Centiva Capital LP Makes New $288,000 Investment in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ODP. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in ODP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of ODP by 103.3% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 80,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 41,075 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in ODP by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 82,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in ODP by 1.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 71,224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of ODP by 13.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ODP stock opened at $28.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.92. The ODP Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $58.98. The company has a market cap of $854.45 million, a PE ratio of -31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.62.

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.89). ODP had a positive return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. ODP’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The ODP Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ODP. StockNews.com upgraded ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of ODP from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

