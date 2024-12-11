Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 1,480 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,742 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in AECOM were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,109,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AECOM during the third quarter worth approximately $42,201,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in AECOM by 67.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 808,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,897,000 after purchasing an additional 326,423 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of AECOM by 17.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,989,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,429,000 after purchasing an additional 289,513 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 18.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,628,924 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,573,000 after buying an additional 258,250 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AECOM news, CFO Gaurav Kapoor sold 42,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $4,890,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,601,837.52. This represents a 57.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AECOM in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on AECOM from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com raised AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on AECOM from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on AECOM from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.38.

AECOM Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $112.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. AECOM has a 1-year low of $82.23 and a 1-year high of $118.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.53 and its 200-day moving average is $98.34.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. AECOM had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, November 18th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.14%.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

