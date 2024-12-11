Verition Fund Management LLC Has $658,000 Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,845 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 10.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Allison Transmission by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,281 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALSN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allison Transmission news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 11,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.44, for a total transaction of $1,384,309.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,165,413.52. This represents a 6.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $235,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,286.60. This trade represents a 19.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,380 shares of company stock valued at $2,830,837. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allison Transmission Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $113.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.98. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.97 and a 52-week high of $122.53.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.08 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.18%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

