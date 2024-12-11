Centiva Capital LP Invests $287,000 in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUR. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the third quarter valued at $331,000. KKM Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 11,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 1,758.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 11,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

TUR opened at $37.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.07 million, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.55 and a fifty-two week high of $44.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.70 and a 200-day moving average of $38.11.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

