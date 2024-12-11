Centiva Capital LP Invests $288,000 in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 9,176 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 45.3% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,412,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,112,000 after purchasing an additional 440,026 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Bancolombia by 12.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,323,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,531,000 after purchasing an additional 150,022 shares in the last quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos acquired a new position in Bancolombia in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,756,000. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 228.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 146,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 102,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 117.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after buying an additional 75,100 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CIB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Bancolombia Stock Performance

Shares of CIB stock opened at $32.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.21 and a 200-day moving average of $32.79. Bancolombia S.A. has a 52-week low of $27.75 and a 52-week high of $37.85.

Bancolombia Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.8044 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.61%.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

