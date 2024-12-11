Verition Fund Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 46.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Spire during the third quarter valued at $787,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Spire by 197.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 162,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after buying an additional 107,662 shares in the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC purchased a new position in Spire in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,067,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Spire by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 28,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 15,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 12.4% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 288,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,511,000 after acquiring an additional 31,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Spire news, Director Paul D. Koonce acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.61 per share, with a total value of $73,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,504.25. This trade represents a 70.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SR opened at $70.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.71. Spire Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.36 and a 12-month high of $73.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $3.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $12.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.92%. This is an increase from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.85%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Spire from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Spire from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.50 to $60.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Spire from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Spire from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spire currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.93.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

