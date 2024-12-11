Centiva Capital LP Acquires New Stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 34.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 3.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 19,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 179.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Honda Motor by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honda Motor Stock Performance

Shares of Honda Motor stock opened at $26.05 on Wednesday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.81 and a 200 day moving average of $30.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $36.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.60 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 4.53%. On average, research analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

Featured Articles

