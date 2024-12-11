Centiva Capital LP Trims Stake in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Centiva Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in CEVA were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in CEVA by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 211,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 104,453 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEVA during the third quarter valued at $2,053,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of CEVA in the third quarter worth about $1,343,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in CEVA in the 2nd quarter worth about $892,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CEVA by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 835,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,110,000 after buying an additional 44,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

CEVA Stock Down 1.0 %

CEVA stock opened at $31.24 on Wednesday. CEVA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $32.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.13. The firm has a market cap of $738.11 million, a P/E ratio of -223.14 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of CEVA from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on CEVA from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

CEVA Company Profile



CEVA, Inc provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

