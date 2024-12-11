Captrust Financial Advisors Has $742,000 Stock Holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,529 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Nutanix were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix in the third quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nutanix by 150.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Nutanix during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 57.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $64.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.14. Nutanix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.35 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.34, a P/E/G ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.13.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NTNX shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Nutanix in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Nutanix from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.86.

In related news, COO David Sangster sold 11,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $714,968.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,868 shares in the company, valued at $7,411,022.44. This represents a 8.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 24,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,430,996.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,309,145.65. The trade was a 11.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

