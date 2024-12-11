MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Shares Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.15% of MoneyLion worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in MoneyLion by 500.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 16,592 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MoneyLion by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,588,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in MoneyLion by 24.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 240,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,675,000 after buying an additional 46,611 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in MoneyLion by 2,060.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,864,000 after buying an additional 98,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in MoneyLion in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,579,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ML has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded MoneyLion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded MoneyLion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Northland Capmk upgraded MoneyLion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on MoneyLion from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.86.

MoneyLion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ML opened at $88.02 on Wednesday. MoneyLion Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.65 and a 1 year high of $106.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 400.09 and a beta of 3.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.68.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Timmie Hong sold 2,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total value of $98,821.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,985.38. This represents a 2.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Correia sold 5,296 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $317,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,833,460. This trade represents a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,872 shares of company stock worth $8,998,024 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

MoneyLion Profile

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

