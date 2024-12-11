Centiva Capital LP Acquires 4,861 Shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) by 36.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Old Second Bancorp were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,700,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,188,000 after buying an additional 138,253 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 19.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 800,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,851,000 after acquiring an additional 131,623 shares during the last quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $8,623,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 180.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 443,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 285,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 7.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 25,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Old Second Bancorp Stock Up 1.1 %

OSBC stock opened at $18.72 on Wednesday. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $19.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.65 million, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.08.

Old Second Bancorp Increases Dividend

Old Second Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OSBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $71.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.95 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 13.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. This is an increase from Old Second Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on OSBC. Raymond James downgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. DA Davidson set a $18.00 price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OSBC

About Old Second Bancorp

(Free Report)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.