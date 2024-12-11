Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC decreased its position in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,558,551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,838 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $20,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Triumph Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,552,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,012,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Triumph Group by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,516,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,372,000 after buying an additional 168,607 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Triumph Group by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,054,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,254,000 after buying an additional 116,900 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Triumph Group by 140.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,031,717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,299,000 after buying an additional 603,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Triumph Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 958,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,764,000 after buying an additional 57,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGI opened at $18.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.52. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $19.71.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Triumph Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Triumph Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America downgraded Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Triumph Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

