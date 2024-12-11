Centiva Capital LP Decreases Holdings in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Centiva Capital LP reduced its position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,083 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP owned about 0.06% of Calavo Growers worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 25.1% in the third quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,636,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,703,000 after buying an additional 328,820 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Calavo Growers by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 718,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,319,000 after acquiring an additional 9,034 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in Calavo Growers by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 356,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after acquiring an additional 103,024 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Calavo Growers by 246.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 261,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,932,000 after acquiring an additional 185,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVGW opened at $26.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.30 and a 1-year high of $31.26. The stock has a market cap of $480.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.94 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.63.

Calavo Growers ( NASDAQ:CVGW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $179.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.00 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. Equities analysts forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

