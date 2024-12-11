Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,198 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 12.7% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 148,906 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,531,000 after purchasing an additional 16,737 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,756,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 30,012 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth $2,908,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COIN. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. B. Riley started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.22.

In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,837 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.02, for a total transaction of $541,951.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,223.20. The trade was a 61.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 58,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.00, for a total transaction of $19,112,232.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,528. This represents a 99.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 272,220 shares of company stock worth $80,030,608. 23.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COIN opened at $302.42 on Wednesday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.51 and a 52-week high of $349.75. The stock has a market cap of $75.71 billion, a PE ratio of 51.61 and a beta of 3.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $248.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.13). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

