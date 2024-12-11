Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 233.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,937 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in GitLab were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at about $368,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of GitLab by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 67,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of GitLab by 127.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 200,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,975,000 after purchasing an additional 112,490 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in GitLab in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in GitLab in the 2nd quarter worth $470,000. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at GitLab

In other news, CAO Erin Mannix sold 1,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $75,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,448 shares in the company, valued at $3,825,254.40. This represents a 1.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robin Schulman sold 2,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $164,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,484,180. This trade represents a 2.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,365 shares of company stock worth $10,350,684. Insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Trading Down 7.7 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of GTLB opened at $61.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of -192.44 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.27. GitLab Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $78.53.

Several research firms have recently commented on GTLB. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of GitLab in a report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on GitLab from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on GitLab from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.88.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

