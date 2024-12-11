Centiva Capital LP Takes $287,000 Position in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CECO. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 23.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 786,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,174,000 after buying an additional 149,777 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CECO Environmental by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 657,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,976,000 after acquiring an additional 64,900 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 37.4% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 586,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,913,000 after purchasing an additional 159,485 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 375.2% in the second quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 565,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,308,000 after buying an additional 446,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CECO. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CECO Environmental has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

CECO Environmental Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CECO opened at $33.66 on Wednesday. CECO Environmental Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $34.25. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.48.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). CECO Environmental had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $135.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CECO Environmental Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

