Centiva Capital LP Buys Shares of 21,614 Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Perimeter Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $522,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Pennant Select LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 41.6% in the third quarter. Pennant Select LLC now owns 814,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,948,000 after acquiring an additional 239,000 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 243.0% during the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 51,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 36,511 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Perimeter Solutions by 59.3% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 19,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Perimeter Solutions

In related news, Director Tracy Britt Cool sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $640,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 173,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,881.69. This trade represents a 22.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Haitham Khouri sold 80,156 shares of Perimeter Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $974,696.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,969.28. The trade was a 24.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,156 shares of company stock worth $2,579,197 in the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Perimeter Solutions from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Perimeter Solutions from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Perimeter Solutions Stock Down 0.5 %

PRM stock opened at $12.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.94. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a 12 month low of $3.84 and a 12 month high of $14.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.84.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $288.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.30 million. Perimeter Solutions had a negative return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 30.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Perimeter Solutions

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

