Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target Raised to $77.00 at Compass Point

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) had its price target increased by Compass Point from $60.00 to $77.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Compass Point currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SYF. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $62.00 price target on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $72.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.53.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $66.90 on Tuesday. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $35.12 and a 12-month high of $69.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.55.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.17. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 13.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Curtis Howse sold 21,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,209,221.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,743 shares in the company, valued at $5,498,831.59. This represents a 18.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 34,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $2,220,253.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,291,879.13. This represents a 21.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYF. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 83.6% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

