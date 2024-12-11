Centiva Capital LP Makes New Investment in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,279,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the third quarter valued at $604,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 20.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 273,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 46,905 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $630,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $609,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Noble Financial downgraded shares of The GEO Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wedbush raised their price objective on The GEO Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on The GEO Group from $16.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

The GEO Group Price Performance

Shares of GEO opened at $27.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 96.38, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The GEO Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $29.86.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

