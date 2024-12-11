Geron’s (GERN) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $9.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Leerink Partnrs raised Geron to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Geron in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Geron in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Geron to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.15.

NASDAQ GERN opened at $3.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Geron has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $5.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 0.51.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Geron had a negative net margin of 682.48% and a negative return on equity of 67.53%. The business had revenue of $28.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Geron will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GERN. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Geron by 1,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Geron in the third quarter worth $58,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new stake in Geron in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Geron during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Geron during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

