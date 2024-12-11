Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their market perform rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

CCRN has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair cut shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Benchmark cut shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $15.00 to $18.61 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.54.

NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $18.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.81 million, a P/E ratio of -361.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.61. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $23.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,350,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,132,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,222,000 after purchasing an additional 384,374 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,550,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,984,000 after purchasing an additional 165,032 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 337.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 181,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 140,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,662,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,347,000 after purchasing an additional 130,746 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

