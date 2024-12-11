CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO) Earns “Hold” Rating from D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital restated their hold rating on shares of CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CRVO. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of CervoMed in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of CervoMed in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded CervoMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on CervoMed in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CervoMed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.63.

CervoMed Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRVO opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. CervoMed has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $26.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.97.

CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.14). CervoMed had a negative return on equity of 44.11% and a negative net margin of 118.68%. The company had revenue of $1.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 million. Research analysts predict that CervoMed will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CervoMed

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in CervoMed by 323.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,919 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CervoMed by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 14,042 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CervoMed by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 22,903 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in CervoMed in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in CervoMed by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 30,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. 25.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CervoMed Company Profile

CervoMed Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for age-related neurologic disorders. Its lead drug candidate is neflamapimod, an orally administered small molecule brain penetrant for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), Alzheimer's diseases, frontotemporal dementia, and ischemic stroke recovery.

