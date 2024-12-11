Centiva Capital LP Takes $297,000 Position in Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Skeena Resources during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Skeena Resources during the second quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Skeena Resources during the third quarter worth about $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

SKE stock opened at $9.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.27. Skeena Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $3.29 and a 52 week high of $10.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.43.

Separately, Desjardins raised shares of Skeena Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

