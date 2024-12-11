Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Shares Sold by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,135 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Verona Pharma were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Verona Pharma by 25.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Verona Pharma by 70.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Verona Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Verona Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Verona Pharma by 37.1% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Verona Pharma

In related news, CFO Mark W. Hahn sold 249,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $1,093,808.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,089,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,714,024.80. This represents a 1.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 245,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $1,076,533.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,004,920 shares in the company, valued at $65,721,549.60. This trade represents a 1.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,094,432 shares of company stock valued at $9,748,833. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Verona Pharma from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Verona Pharma from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Verona Pharma from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Verona Pharma from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Verona Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.83.

Verona Pharma Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:VRNA opened at $39.45 on Wednesday. Verona Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $11.39 and a 52 week high of $40.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.57. The company has a quick ratio of 12.88, a current ratio of 13.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 0.46.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $5.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Verona Pharma plc will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Verona Pharma Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

