Centiva Capital LP Has $303,000 Position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Centiva Capital LP reduced its stake in Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Tennant were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Tennant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tennant by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tennant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $656,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Tennant by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 33,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tennant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $576,000. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tennant alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Tennant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Tennant Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TNC stock opened at $85.73 on Wednesday. Tennant has a 12 month low of $82.54 and a 12 month high of $124.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.57 and a 200-day moving average of $95.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.05). Tennant had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $315.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tennant will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Tennant Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Tennant’s payout ratio is currently 20.81%.

Tennant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.