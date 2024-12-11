Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Shares Sold by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP lessened its holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,750 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRN. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,527,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,047,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,346,000 after acquiring an additional 604,050 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 180.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 823,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,625,000 after acquiring an additional 529,857 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,033,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 297,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,355,000 after acquiring an additional 165,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Trading Up 2.7 %

TRN opened at $38.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.19. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.00. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $23.40 and a one year high of $38.81.

Trinity Industries Increases Dividend

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $798.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.00 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Trinity Industries in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Trinity Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

