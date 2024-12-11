Centiva Capital LP Invests $304,000 in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE APG opened at $39.21 on Wednesday. APi Group Co. has a twelve month low of $30.26 and a twelve month high of $40.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.64. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of -19.82 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. APi Group had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that APi Group Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James E. Lillie sold 11,568 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $427,784.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,958,802.30. The trade was a 1.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 53,868 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $1,986,113.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,478,779 shares in the company, valued at $202,002,581.73. This trade represents a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APG. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on APi Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of APi Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on APi Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of APi Group in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on APi Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.43.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

