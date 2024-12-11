Centiva Capital LP Acquires Shares of 10,707 Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000. Centiva Capital LP owned approximately 0.07% of Haverty Furniture Companies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HVT. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Haverty Furniture Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE HVT opened at $23.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.96 million, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.47. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.61 and a 1 year high of $37.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.01 and its 200-day moving average is $25.78.

Haverty Furniture Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is 80.50%.

Haverty Furniture Companies Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.

