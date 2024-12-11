Centiva Capital LP Takes $311,000 Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 27,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the third quarter valued at $231,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the third quarter worth $170,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 68,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the third quarter worth $9,166,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 86.5% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 807,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,015,000 after acquiring an additional 374,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.
Healthcare Services Group Price Performance
Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $945.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.55. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $13.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.00.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
HCSG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Healthcare Services Group
About Healthcare Services Group
Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Healthcare Services Group
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Survey Reveals: Which States Saw the Biggest Investment Gains in 2024?
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Amazon’s Healthcare Gamble: A New Era of Medical Disruption
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Semiconductor Giant Synopsys Slides 14% — Time to Take Notice
Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.