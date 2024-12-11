Centiva Capital LP Cuts Stock Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Centiva Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,731 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 648.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 15,695 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 326.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 16,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $171.35 on Wednesday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $95.02 and a one year high of $209.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $191.21 and its 200 day moving average is $161.80. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 475.97, a P/E/G ratio of 45.93 and a beta of 1.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on GWRE shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 4,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $855,901.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,541,579.70. This trade represents a 5.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 6,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total value of $1,156,570.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,562,643.84. This represents a 4.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,601 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,179. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

