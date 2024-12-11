Centiva Capital LP Invests $319,000 in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 12,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 4,027.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 21,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 21,347 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of RGR opened at $36.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.10 million, a P/E ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.46. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $48.20.
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend
About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Firearms and Castings. It provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and modern sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Survey Reveals: Which States Saw the Biggest Investment Gains in 2024?
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Amazon’s Healthcare Gamble: A New Era of Medical Disruption
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Semiconductor Giant Synopsys Slides 14% — Time to Take Notice
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.