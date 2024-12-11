Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Free Report) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 140.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 16,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 27.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,206 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BHR stock opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $232.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.11. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $3.95.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:BHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $148.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.78 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.97%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

