Centiva Capital LP Has $311,000 Holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,034 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 779,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,134,000 after purchasing an additional 145,861 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 511,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,958,000 after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 267,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,146,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 93,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,795,000 after acquiring an additional 29,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

KB Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE KB opened at $58.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.69. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.57 and a 1 year high of $72.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

