Centiva Capital LP Makes New Investment in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 18,946 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Innodata by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Innodata during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Innodata by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innodata by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 37,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Innodata by 17.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.75% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:INOD opened at $38.28 on Wednesday. Innodata Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $55.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 64.88 and a beta of 2.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.87.
In related news, COO Ashok Mishra sold 58,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $2,630,745.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stewart R. Massey sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $2,027,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,374.10. This represents a 66.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 924,876 shares of company stock valued at $42,040,262 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.23% of the company’s stock.
Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.
