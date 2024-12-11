Centiva Capital LP Makes New Investment in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 18,946 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Innodata by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Innodata during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Innodata by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innodata by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 37,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Innodata by 17.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

Innodata Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INOD opened at $38.28 on Wednesday. Innodata Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $55.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 64.88 and a beta of 2.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Innodata from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Innodata in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of Innodata from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Innodata presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Ashok Mishra sold 58,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $2,630,745.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stewart R. Massey sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $2,027,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,374.10. This represents a 66.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 924,876 shares of company stock valued at $42,040,262 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

Innodata Company Profile

(Free Report)

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

